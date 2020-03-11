BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the coronavirus threat looming, Space Coast Honor Flight officials are postponing their upcoming trip to Washington D.C. to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The one-day, all-expenses-paid trip for veterans starts with a bus ride from Melbourne to Orlando, then a flight to Baltimore and a bus ride to visit the memorials at the nation's capital.

One of the veterans on the delayed flight is Reynolds Jr. He first joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961, then in 1974 he joined the Coast Guard. In total he spent more than 30 years serving the county.

Visiting the memorials in Washington with his fellow veterans was on his bucket list.

The Honor Flight that was scheduled at end of the month. He says it's delayed until June. Reynolds Jr. says he's been waiting for this trip for about three years.