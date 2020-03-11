Panasonic has officially notified state labor officials that it will end operations at Tesla's Buffalo plant and how many employees are expected to lose their jobs.

Two weeks ago it was announced that Panasonic was ending its partnership with Tesla at the RiverBend facility.

The company notified the New York Department of Labor that 375 employees will be laid off.

The closing date is set for May 31.

Tesla officials previously said they will try to hire as many of those Panasonic employees as possible.