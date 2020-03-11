ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida doctor says he's seen an increase in patients as the number of people using electric scooters has risen.

The city of Orlando is currently running a pilot e-scooter program, with several companies' scooters sitting on street corners around the downtown area and riders along the streets.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mike Riggenbach tells us that on some weeks, he’ll see several people with injuries from e-scooters.

The injuries are typically hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries related to a fall, Riggenbach said. The worst he's seen is a dislocated elbow.

Many of his patients say they didn’t realize how fast the scooters can go and couldn’t get the proper footing in time.

Riggenbach recommends "being careful and realizing it’s a motorized vehicle just like a motorcycle or car, and there’s responsibility in operating it."

He also says scooter riders wear helmets, because head injuries are common. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, almost a third of people who were hurt on e-scooters last year had head injuries.