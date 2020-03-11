ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A homeless Sanford man has been charged with murder in the heroin-and-fentanyl-related death of a 19-year-old woman in January, deputies announced Wednesday.

Jessica Ackerman ingested fatal amount of heroin with fentanyl

Deputies: Daniel Ryan Bachert bought drugs, refused to call 911

Murder suspect dropped woman off at hospital, where she died

Jessica Ackerman was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Altamonte early January 24 after ingesting a fatal amount of heroin laced with fentanyl — drugs that Daniel Ryan Bachert is accused of providing.

Ackerman and Bachert, 26, shared drugs hours earlier at a home in the 500 block of Clemson Drive in unincorporated Altamonte Springs, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives have established that Bachert purchased the drugs, gave them to Ackerman, and knew she was severely overdosing,” the agency said in a statement. “Despite being advised multiple times throughout the night by a roommate to call 911, Bachert failed to do so.”

Instead, Bachert dropped her off at the hospital. She never regained consciousness.

Deputies arrested Bachert on Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder by distribution of a controlled substance and possession of fentanyl.

Bachert is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford. He was scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time on these charges Tuesday afternoon.

“We will hold drug dealers accountable when people overdose and die,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a statement. “In this case the suspect had numerous chances to do the right thing. Had he called for help earlier, Jessica may well have survived.”