ORLANDO, Fla. — The governing board that handles Florida's public universities is telling schools to move to remote instruction as soon as possible.

Schools are to move to online classes, tell students to stay home

Schools must help students who can't leave dorms

The Florida Board of Governors told the state's universities Wednesday to move classes online and to either encourage students to go home for at least two weeks, or tell students going on Spring Break not to return to class for at least two weeks.

University of Central Florida announced it was moving to online classes effective Monday, March 16. UCF had already begun working on moving courses online , as we reported Tuesday.

UCF will move to remote instruction effective Monday, March 16, to minimize health and safety risks to the UCF community as students and faculty prepare to return from Spring Break. — UCF (@UCF) March 11, 2020

Florida State University announced on Twitter that it was moving students to online classes beginning March 23, until at least April 6.

UPDATE: FSU to shift from in-person classes to online classes starting Monday, March 23 for at least two weeks. The university remains open. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 6. For information, visit: https://t.co/tsxa8GUeqp. — Florida State University (@floridastate) March 11, 2020

Florida Polytechnic University also released an update via Twitter Wednesday.

An update from @PresidentAvent this afternoon to the University community regarding the latest COVID-19 information. https://t.co/1UT0gbnLVy — Florida Polytechnic University (@FLPolyU) March 11, 2020

While FAMU has not officially said it was closing campuses, it did tell teachers Tuesday to have classwork prepared for online courses by Sunday, March 22.

University of Florida has not announced an official date, but a school provost on Monday told academic deans to begin working with professors to shift online.

We are working on getting updates from other universities.

The BOG says schools should make sure that students who can't leave on-campus housing have help and a place to stay. Essential services also should be continued at the universities, even if on a limited basis or remotely. That includes dining, counseling, health services and the library.

