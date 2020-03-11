ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health announced eight new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, and three of them are in Bay area counties.
- 2 positive cases in Pinellas, 1 in Pasco
- 7 of 8 new cases travel-related
The department provided the following specifics about the new cases:
- A 67-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 64-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 46-year old male in Pasco County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
The other Florida cases identified were located in Nassau and Collier Counties, as well as one Georgia resident currently in Alachua County. The details are as follows:
- A 68-year old male in Nassau County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 68-year old female Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County, Florida, has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.
- A 73-year old male in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 68-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
- A 64-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.