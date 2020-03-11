NATIONWIDE — Here are the coronavirus outbreak's latest impacts on Florida's professional major events and games.

This article will be updated with new information as it develops.

Wednesday, March 11

NCAA Tournaments

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played with only essential staff and family in attendance, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Men's first- and second-round Division I games were set to tip off March 19 and March 21 at Amalie Arena in Tampa . The first round of the men's tournament is scheduled to begin March 17 in Dayton, Ohio, and the first round of the women's tournament is set to begin March 20.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the decision with information from an assembled COVID-19 advisory panel and the NCAA Board of Governors.

Emmert said the organization will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.

The NCAA didn't say whether ticket refunds will be given or how.

NBA, Orlando Magic

The NBA and Orlando Magic say they're taking added precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. The Magic is stepping up cleaning in high-traffic areas and increasing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the Amway Center.

The team says it's creating a task force to handle any directives from the NBA that may come in.

In a joint statement Monday, the NBA and other major sports leagues say that as of right now, the fans will still be allowed to attend games.

However, locker rooms and clubhouses will be open to players and employees. Media access will be moved to designated areas.

Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman confirmed Wednesday that the annual race is still a go for this weekend despite the announcement of two positive coronavirus cases identified in Pinellas County. "It is incumbent on all of us to be mindful of our unhealthy and respectful of others," Kriseman said.

"Residents should continue to monitor all reputable sources for information, educate others, spread calm not fear, and know that smart scientists and public health professionals are working hard every day to make the coronavirus short-lived."