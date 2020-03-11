NATIONWIDE -- The coronavirus could impact your tax filing deadline.

The New York Times is reporting the treasury, and White House have been discussing extending tax season beyond April 15. This comes as House Democrats wrote to the Internal Revenue Service commissioner for an update on how the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency and its ability to provide taxpayer assistance and process returns.

The paper reports that last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a delay has been discussed, but not something they were considering at the moment.