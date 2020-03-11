Ahmad Atif has been selling hotdogs in Times Square for a quarter-century. He says business has taken one of its quickest turns for the worse in the last week.

“45 percent down from the income, 45 percent down from the week before last,” said street vendor, Ahmad Atif.

The cause he says is the coronavirus.

“Everybody see somebody with these mask they feel worried,” said Atif.

The crossroads of the world are usually teeming with tourists, theatergoers and people heading to and from work. But that has gone from cheerful chaos to a kind of calm.

Foot traffic is down on the Highline as well. Vendors here say it's almost not worth working but they have no choice.

Chinatown felt the first dip in tourist traffic a month ago after coronavirus cases surged in China, but as the virus spreads so has the impact on tourism across the city.

“They’re all really taking a hit,” said Emma Guest-Consales, President, The Guides Association of New York City.

Emma Guest Consales represents almost 400 licensed tour guides in the city. She says 51 of them reported the cancellation of tours in the last week because of the virus. One guide lost $4,000 in business. This, as their busy season begins.

“Guides who would be booked right through May and June are completely open, and that’s going to be a real hardship for them,” said Guest-Consales.

The Broadway League says it's too soon to know if the coronavirus is taking a toll on ticket sales, but attendance has begun to slip.

Box office receipts for “Disney's The Lion King” dipped by nearly a quarter-million dollars in the last week.

Arguable the most accurate way to track tourism is by hotel room stays. STR is a company that monitors occupancy rates.

"So far the impact has been limited to hotels around the major airports," said Jan Freitag, Senior Vice President of STR.

Room demand around LaGuardia started falling the week of February 8th and continued dropping one to 6 percent every week.

Demand around Newark Liberty International Airport fell 12 percent for the week ending February 29th.

JFK hotel demand has increased although that's expected to fall as well.

STR releases new data Wednesday and Thursday for the week that ends March 7th. We'll bring you the new numbers.