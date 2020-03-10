STATEWIDE — A new housing loan program offered by the state of Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis says could help veterans and active-duty military alleviate some of the stress of homeownership.

Here are five things to know about the Salute Our Soldiers program. Watch the segment above for more details.

1. The Salute Our Soldiers program offers down-payment assistance of $7,500 at 0 percent interest with no payments for 30 years unless the home is sold or refinanced.

2. According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Housing will set aside about $8 million to help veterans and those currently serving in the military get new homes.

3. There are about 1,000 Salute Our Soldiers loans up for grabs.

4. Veterans are exempt from the first-time homebuyer requirement. Active-duty military members cannot have owned a primary residence in the past three years.

5. The program reduces costs and fees to the military homebuyer, such as documentary stamp taxes and intangible taxes on the notes and mortgages.