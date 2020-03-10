ORLANDO, Fla. — Fifth grader Ava Chandler has a discerning palate.

“Getting a hot dog dipped in batter and fried is not really my — I don’t like hot dogs in general, because of the texture," she said.

2020 OCPS Food Show

Students tried some 60 potential menu items

Items must get 80% approval rating to be considered for fall menus

On Tuesday, she was one of 150 Orange County elementary, middle and high school students who got to taste dozens of potential new cafeteria menu items.

Seriously, I got hosed when it came to lunch at @Oviedo_High. I remember if you didn’t have first lunch you couldn’t get one of the 100 @ChickfilA sandwiches they brought in a day. Times have changed, and for the better! @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/d8C32FSUGK — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 10, 2020

“I feel honored because I can try all these foods and everyone else can too to see if everyone else likes them,” Ava said.

The district puts this event on to identify new menu concepts for their students, as well as introduce them to new types of foods they may not be familiar with.

“Every year we go back to our customer and our students to figure out what they like to eat," said Lora Gilbert, senior director of OCPS Food and Nutrition. "So we have a lot of nutrition and cost filters, and we apply those, and then we only bring in what is acceptable.”

In order for the district to consider adding the new products to future menus, students have to give a product at least an 80 percent approval rating.

If this is what @OCPSnews students get to eat I’m pulling a Billy Madison and going back to school. Today students get to taste food from vendors for potential new menu items for next school year. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/nRO5fTvHHm — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 10, 2020

For Ava, she’s looking to eat something that will not only get her approval, but her mother’s.

“She just says have a nice day and eat well and so I do, eat well,” she said.

Students tasted potential new items not only for their lunch menus, but for breakfast and dinner as well.​