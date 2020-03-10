ORLANDO, Fla. — An Ocala woman claimed a $397 million Powerball jackpot from January, Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday.

Sheryll Goedert's limited-liability corporation called Vacation Life LLC chose to get a lump-sum payment of $276,558,034.

The Powerball drawing happened January 29. State records show Vacation Life LLC's incorporation papers were filed the first week of February. It was Florida's 13th Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said in a news release.

Goedert's Quick Pick ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. That store will get a$100,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday with a $110 million jackpot.