MAITLAND, Fla. — One of two people died during an armed burglary and the second person is in the hospital as the alleged gunman committed suicide after he barricaded himself in a Seminole County apartment, according to authorities.

One of two people died after being shot in the 1900 block of Bobtail Drive during an armed robbery in Maitland on Sunday. The gunman in the case barricaded himself inside the Oviedo Grove apartment complex in Seminole County on Monday before committing suicide, stated police.

He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the complex at 1600 Oviedo Grove Circle, according to officials.

Both victims of the Bobtail Drive shooting were attacked in their home just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, wrote officer J.K. Anderson of the Maitland Police Department in a news release.

"One of the residents was pronounced deceased on scene," stated Anderson. "The second resident was transported where she is now listed in critical but stable condition. We are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time."

Names of the victims and the gunman were not immediately released.

Officials obtained a warrant to search the gunman's vehicle and residence at Oviedo Grove.

"Due to jurisdictional boundaries, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the service of the search warrants," Anderson said.

The SCSO’s SWAT team responded to serve the warrant, prompting the suspect to barricade himself in his residence.

Some people were evacuated as a precaution as investigators continued to talk to the gunman in hopes of a peaceful resolution, said Bob Kealing, a spokesman for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re talking to the guy and we have been for some time,’’ Kealing said.

Later, officers entered his unit and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Residents in the complex were never at risk, officials stated.

The Maitland Police Department’s investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own investigation into the barricaded man.