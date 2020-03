ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How does a green doughnut sound for St. Patrick's Day?

Krispy Kreme shops across the country are turning doughnuts a touch o' green in celebration of the big day.

"Our new festive green doughnuts are a twist of luck , but those sneaky leprechauns need to answer for their mischief," the company said on its website.

The green doughnuts will be available from Saturday through St. Patrick's Day, which is March 17.