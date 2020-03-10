ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight Census canvassers with the Hispanic Federation will focus on two often undercounted areas of Central Florida for the 2020 U.S. Census .

Here's what you should know about the work they're doing:

1. How is the canvassing funded? The Hispanic Federation used two grants to hire and train eight people to canvass two hard to count Central Florida areas.

2. Where will they canvass? The canvassers will focus on Azalea Park and Osceola County for three weeks. Both communities are considered hard to count.

3. Why focus on these areas? “Hard to count areas are areas that (have) typically not responded to the Census, and we know those populations tend to have a high concentration of renters, small children, households where English is not the (primary) language and high-crime areas," said Channa Lloyd with the Altanta Regional Census Center.

4. What's their goal? The goal for the canvassers is to knock on 7,300 doors and reach an estimated 63,000 people.

5. Who are the canvassers? The canvassers are all Spanish speakers to reflect the community they plan to reach.

“We want people from the community to talk to other communities, because if you’re from that community you understand the needs and concerns of that particular community," Lloyd said.