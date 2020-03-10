DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three bikers were killed and a fourth injured in a crash involving three motorcycles during Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week event, police say.

3 motorcyclists killed, another hurt in crash during Bike Week

Survivor says biker tried to change lanes in front of another

Westbound International Speedway Boulevard closed most of night

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on International Speedway Boulevard and NASCAR Drive, right in front of Daytona International Speedway, investigators said.

The survivor, a 55-year-old Missouri motorcyclist, told police that he and another male motorcyclist were riding westbound on ISB when another rider with a passenger tried to change lanes in front of them. Their motorcycles collided, and three people were thrown from their bikes.

The people killed were a 47-year-old man from New York state, a 65-year-old man from Missouri, and the passenger of the third motorcycle, a 46-year-old woman from New York state. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

None of their names have been released pending notification of their families.

The survivor's injuries were minor, and he was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Westbound ISB was shut down most of the night for the traffic investigation.

Police say charges are not expected at this time.