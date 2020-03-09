TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida professional guardian charged in connection with the death of a senior in her care is now scheduled to face a judge later this month.

Rebecca Fierle is charged with abuse and neglect of an elderly person

Professional guardian under investigation by several state agencies

A court has ordered Rebeca Fierle to appear in person for an arraignment hearing in Tampa on March 23.

State agents have charged Fierle with felony counts of aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person.

The charges stem from the death of Steven Stryker, 74, of Brevard County, who died in a Tampa hospital in May 2019. Stryker’s family says AdventHealth and Fierle illegitimately obtained court-appointed guardianship over Stryker. While acting as Stryker’s guardian, Fierle filed a "do not resuscitate" order against the family's wishes and ordered his feeding tube capped against the advice of doctors, investigators say. Both actions directly contributed to Stryker's death, they say.

Stryker’s daughter, Kim, filed a complaint with the state, which led to a series of criminal investigations and Fierle either being removed or resigning from hundreds of cases statewide.

Fierle’s attorneys, Warren Lindsey and Tad Yates, have not responded to multiple calls and emails requesting comment.

Fierle herself refused to answer questions after being released from jail last month. Video of her arrest, obtained by Spectrum News, shows the guardian seemingly at ease during the interaction with a deputy at her door, at times laughing, and telling the deputy that she had reached a deal with prosecutors to turn herself in.

Fierle was released from the Marion County Jail a day later after posting bond. She remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.