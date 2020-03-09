MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Police said a person of interest sought in connection to a weekend homicide was arrested after authorities say he struck a detective while being questioned by officers.

Police say Kevin Doswell is a person of interest in Michael Sumner's murder. Sumner was found dead at the River Palm Hotel Saturday morning after a call from concerned hotel staff.

Police said Dowell knew Sumner. Sumner was living in the River Palm Hotel for the past few months.

A Cumberland Farms store employee shared video of Doswell's arrest in the store parking lot with Spectrum News 13.

A Cumberland Farms store employee shared video of Doswell's arrest in the store parking lot with Spectrum News 13.

Viewer photos show police investigating inside the dumpster on property.

Police said Sumner shared a Ford F150 with a business partner, and it was stolen from the hotel parking lot.

Someone spotted the vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on South Wickham Road Sunday morning in West Melbourne.

Police said Doswell was sitting in the driver's seat, and initially resisted arrest. While officers tried to talk to Doswell, police say he struck a detective. We were there when the car was being towed away.

Shane McCaslin owns the vehicle and knew Michael Sumner.

New video of Kevin Doswell's arrest in a Melbourne store parking lot.



Shane McCaslin knew Sumner and says he didn't deserve what happened to him.

"It's awesome. Less than 48 hours they caught the guy, they found my truck. None of it makes up for what happened to Mike though. The man didn't deserve what happened," McCaslin said.

Dowell was eventually arrested. He's charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Melbourne Police are still calling Doswell a person of interest in Sumner's murder as they continue to investigate.