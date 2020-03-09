ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians who have traveled internationally on Monday were urged to follow new CDC guidelines for self-isolation or precautions issued to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier Monday, the Florida Health Department said all international travelers should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the state, broadening its coronavirus travel advisory.

But a few hours later, the agency's website had been updated to walk back the self-isolation guidelines for all international travelers and revise it to clarify which travelers should self-quarantine and to attribute the guidelines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The revised guidance issued Monday afternoon says those travelers returning to the U.S. from "level 3" countries — which as of Monday were China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea — must self-isolate for 14 days. Also, entry of foreign nationals from China and Iran was suspended.

Travelers returning from areas designated with a "Level 2" restriction — which as of Monday was Japan and anyone on a cruise — were not being asked to self-isolate but rather monitor their health and limit their interactions with others for 14 days.

In addition, anyone who traveled on a Nile River cruise in Egypt in February is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Several people on the cruise who returned to the U.S. later tested positive for coronavirus exposure, including two in Florida.

"The situation in Florida is swiftly changing," Florida Health Department Spokesman Alberto Moscoso told the Associated Press.

The advisory issued earlier Monday raised questions about the impact on at least six international airports in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay airports, plus Florida theme parks, the cruise industry, and the state's broader tourism industry in general.

Orlando International Airport said Monday afternoon that it follows CDC guidelines when enforcing travel restrictions.

Before Monday, the Health Department previously had urged self-quarantine for residents who had recently returned from countries currently under a federal travel restriction because of outbreaks of COVID-19: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan, as well as anyone who traveled on the Nile River cruise.

As of Monday, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in diagnosed Florida, with one being an out-of-state resident who is currently recovering here, according to the state Health Department. A Hillsborough County resident, a Volusia resident, and two Manatee residents are among them.

Just over 300 people in Florida are currently being monitored, and 115 coronavirus tests are pending results.

Anyone who has tested positive will remain isolated until they test negative, health officials say.