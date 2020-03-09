WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and health officials are urging the most vulnerable populations to take the appropriate precautions as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The more severe your medical condition, the more medically fragile you are, the more you are at risk of serious complications,” Azar said in an interview with Spectrum News on Monday.

Azar sent an urgent message to older Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, as the number of cases continues to multiply.

“You should be very wary of taking long distance trips, you certainly shouldn’t go on cruise ships, you should be mindful of large gatherings,” Azar said.

These new warnings come as the Trump Administration has been under fire for what has been called a slow and flawed response to the initial outbreak. Some lawmakers like Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) are calling for more transparency, asking for more information on fatal cases in the state.

Azar said the coronavirus task force and the Health Department are providing all the information they can.

“We can’t be more transparent than we have already been," he explained. "We are holding daily press conferences at the White House. We get our data out and our information out as soon as we get it, we make it available to the media and the American people."

Meanwhile, several lawmakers on Capitol Hill have taken steps to self-quarantine after they interacted with a man at a recent conference who tested positive for the virus. As of now, health officials are not considering a mass mandatory quarantine to contain the virus.

“Any organizations making decisions about whether to convene should be based on science and evidence,” Azar said. “We are not considering that option now.”

As the stock market plunged in response to coronavirus fears on Monday, Azar said the White House is working aggressively to respond.

“[President Trump's] economic team is working on those issues. But at the end of the day, the number one concern of the president is protecting the American people from this public health challenge.” he said.

Members of Congress and the administration are considering plans to address economic turmoil happening in response to the outbreak, as well.