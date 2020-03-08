SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday marked the first day of early voting in Seminole County.

Olly Csisko is an Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War who voted Saturday.

“I came here to vote for the Presidential candidate, and that person is going to represent me and the United States,” said voter Olly Csisko.

Patricia Csisko was also casting her ballot.

“I feel if you don’t vote, every vote counts, and to me if you don’t vote you have no say.”

“Everyone has smiles, everyone is eager to cast their ballot so we are happy to be able to give them an opportunity to their democracy,” said Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

Anderson said so far things have been running smoothly, and with concerns over the coronavirus they are taking precautions as well.

“We have provided wipes for our I-pads machines and to be used on our voting booths, we have provided extra Stylus.”

They also have plenty of hand sanitizers.

Early voting goes on for eight days. Election Day is March 17.