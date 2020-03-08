FLORIDA — Publix Super Markets is limiting the amount of cleaning and sanitizing products customers are buying due to high demand, according to a company spokesperson.

The measure comes amid an increase of coronavirus cases across the U.S.

Maria Brous, Director of Communications for Publix, said increased demand in some of their products is forcing the company to place limits on items.

Customers can buy a maximum of two of the following items:

Hand soaps and hand sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks and gloves



Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

To help curb the spread of the illness, health officials encourage people to avoid contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face, and cover your cough or sneeze.