ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday started with quite a temperature spread as an onshore flow kept lows in the 60s along our east coast and inland areas actually dropped into the 40s.

Warming up

Although we’ll have some clouds around today, we’re expecting enough sunshine to warm us into the lower 70s.

An easterly wind increases and is gusty throughout the day.

A ridge of high pressure setting up shop across the region is forecast to strengthen the next few days allowing our pattern to remain stagnant through next weekend.

An onshore flow around the high today and tomorrow will bring some Atlantic moisture toward the coast with an isolated sprinkle possible, while inland areas see a sun and cloud mix.

Highs this afternoon will still be running below average but back into the lower 70s area wide.

Our warming trend begins in earnest tomorrow with average highs in the upper 70s returning. We’ll top the lower 80s Tuesday then low to mid-80s from Wednesday through at least next Sunday.

Comfortable dew points stick around the next couple days before air you can wear returns by mid-week. Dry weather takes us into next weekend as well.

Dangerous ocean conditions and a high rip current threat may keep you out of the Atlantic as near-shore wave heights of four to eight feet crash into the coast.

Unfortunately, even our experienced surfers won’t have the best conditions to catch the big waves as they are chopped up and crashing.