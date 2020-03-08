OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising Thunder is a brand new event in Osceola County where bands from different states are coming together to battle it out.

MORE INFORMATION: Rising Thunder music event

Embertown is the only musical group from St. Cloud and the youngest band that was selected to perform, the members are between the ages of 12-17. Four of the band members are siblings.

Alyssa Raghu, a top 10 american idol finalist from last year will be closing the concert.

Event gate admission begins at 11:00 am, tickets for the event are $10 (in advanced) or $15 at the gate to purchase.

All proceeds go to the Education Foundation, a non-profit in Osceola that mentors and empowers the youth.

Gates for Rising Thunder will open Sunday at 11 a.m. inside the Hastings Ranch and Farm in St. Cloud.

Click here for more info:

About Embertown:

https://z-m-www.facebook.com/events/2406803919537287/

About Alyssa Raghu: