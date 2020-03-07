NATIONWIDE — Ready to spring forward? It's time to set your clock ahead one hour for daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time, which runs from March to November, begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. So remember to roll your clocks back an hour before going to bed.

We’re losing an hour of sleep overnight, but in the upcoming months, we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings.

The practice takes place annually on the second Sunday of March and on the first Sunday of November.

Most states and territories within the U.S. still partake in daylight saving, except Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Arizona, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology .

Clocks return to standard time on November 1 at 2 a.m.