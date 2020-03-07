ORLANDO, Fla. — With the field of democratic candidates slimming down, the question of potential vice presidential candidates remains.

Since the endorsement of Joe Biden by U.S. Representative Val Demings, many in democratic party are quietly mentioning her as a potential candidate for VP.

Demings says is aware and humbled by that, but its too early for that kind of decision.

"I'm going to cross that bridge when I come to it," Demings said. "But I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that the person that I nominate and the person that I have endorsed receives the nomination."

Representative Demings is set to join Dr. Jill Biden Saturday night at the LGBTQ+ Caucus of the Florida Democratic Party in Orlando.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has also endorsed Biden.