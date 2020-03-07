ORLANDO, Fla. — A much cooler airmass has settled into Central Florida, offering a comfortable stretch of weather for weekend outdoor activities.

Comfortably cool weekend

Saturday's highs in the low 70s



Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday morning

Highs will be confined to the 60s for most neighborhoods today, staying below the average high for this date, which is 77 degrees. Expect ample sunshine paired with a brisk north-northeast wind.

A Small Craft Advisory continues for boaters with 20 to 25 knot winds from the north.

This will contribute to rough waters on the Intracoastal. In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with a north/northeast windswell.

The rip current threat moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of an open lifeguard tower.

Clear and chilly conditions will take shape for the overnight hours as lows dip to the 40s inland with low 50s at the coast. The second half of the weekend will yield to an onshore wind, promoting slightly warmer temperatures.

Sunday’s highs will climb to the low 70s. Expect ample sun with some extra clouds at the coast.

A gradual warming trend will resume as the upcoming work week begins. Rain will be absent from the forecast at least through the middle of the week, with high pressure in control.

Beach and Boating Conditions

A Small Craft Advisory continues for Saturday, with strong northerly winds and seas 6-8 feet. Surfers will find poor conditions again on Saturday, with a north-northeasterly wind swell.

The rip current threat is low for Saturday, with Atlantic water temps in the upper 60s.