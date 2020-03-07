CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — There was a successful, late Friday night rocket launch on the Space Coast to kick off the weekend.

The mission -- a cargo run to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 blasted off on Pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Beginning a milestone for Space X -- it's the commercial company's 20th Dragon capsule resupply mission to the ISS for NASA.

Eight minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage booster makes a successful landing back at Landing Zone 1.

Now that the mission is underway, the Dragon capsule will deliver more than 56-hundred pounds of cargo and science for the six member crew.

"Continue the commercialization efforts we do onboard the station, and then cargo which helps in technology demonstrations, work that we are doing to support the Artemis Program and future exploration," says ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano.

There's lot of research and product development experiments that will be using the unique micro-gravity environment of the ISS.

Including a Delta Faucet Company project to study water droplet formation.

The goal is to see how the flow works in microgravity to help conserve water here on Earth.

"We're hopeful that we are going to see some characteristic changes that we will be able to tweak to our product on Earth, which will continue to support the low flow rates going on, but also give that consumer a great shower," said Paul Patton with Delta Faucet Company.

The Dragon capsule will stay at the orbiting outpost for 30 days, then return to Earth with cargo and the experiments.

The next Space Coast launch is scheduled for March 14 at 9:35 a.m.

Space X is set to launch it's latest round of Star-link satellites for it's new orbit based broadband network.