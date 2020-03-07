HAINES CITY, Fla. — Two bodies were found Friday night near Haines City.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found in an unincorporated area near Haines City.
Sheriff's detectives have arrested two people in connection with the homicides on charges of accessory after the fact and failing to report a death.
Detectives are searching for a third person who is believed to have committed the murders.
No further details have been provided.
Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide additional details Saturday afternoon.