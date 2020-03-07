"The Coronavirus has already slashed some of our business," said Jeremy Wladis who manages three Upper West Side restaurants.

Wladis says sales have dropped off in the last two weeks at each of them, Harvest Kitchen, Brad’s Burgers and BBQ and Good Enough to Eat.

“At Good Enough To Eat which is a 39-year-old farm to table, famous for its brunch, we’ve already seen a drop in tourists,” Wladis explained, “particularly the Asian tourism market has really seemed to slow down.”

Wladis said he’s also noticed more locals walking by Harvest Kitchen with groceries, rather than stopping in.

"People are starting to think twice about doing the fun things,” said Wladis.

He wants people to know though, his staff is taking extra health-safety precautions, including sanitizing their hands and washing them more frequently.

Building maintenance workers are stepping up their cleaning protocols as well. Midboro Management sent out an email to all 12,000 apartment in the more than 100 buildings it runs telling tenants about the steps its taking that include wiping down elevator buttons at least twice a day and staff cleaning door handles and common-area surfaces at every shift change.

“We’ve been monitoring CDC websites,” said Michael Wolfe who runs Midboro Management. He said, Midboro staff is prepared for the worst case scenario and residents should prepare, too.

“We might not get enough staff to monitor the building and keep things functioning the way they normally do. So, we may ask for volunteers in the building to either pull garbage out the street, maybe stay in the lobby for security purposes, maybe even help with garbage collection on each floor clean the building,” said Wolfe.

“We want our clients coming in from outside not to bring germs in,” said Sania Vucetaj of Sania’s Brow Bar.

Sania’s Brow Bar now asks clients to wash their hands when they come in and not enter at all if they feel ill.

Vucetaj emailed her clients letting them know, “even if they have sniffles, whatever, it should be, cold, flu systems, reschedule,” Vucetaj told NY1, “protect yourselves, protect us from getting other people sick because that’s how it spreads.”

Practices that make sense at any time, but especially now.