VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Interstate 4 in Volusia County between DeLand and Daytona Beach has been shut down in both directions due to a brush fire.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told Spectrum News 13 that the brush fire is at least 180 acres as of early Saturday evening.

Traffic on the roadway was at a standstill due to the closure and from the already higher volume of traffic from Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

Firefighters are still actively battling the large fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

