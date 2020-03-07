TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in Florida, marking the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S., health officials said Friday.

The Florida Department of Health said the two people who died were in their 70s and had traveled overseas. The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus strain to 17, including 13 in the state of Washington and one in California.

One of the Florida deaths was that of a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County in Florida’s Panhandle, according to the statement. The health department added that the second death was that of an elderly person in Lee County, in the Fort Myers area.

The statement did not give immediate indications of where the two had traveled or whether officials were seeking to determine who they came in contact with.

Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths and other new cases in South Florida. The Florida Department of Health says the state now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus - three in the Tampa Bay area.

There are no reported cases in Central Florida.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is requesting $25 million in emergency funding to fight the virus, helping pay for lab supplies, masks and additional staff for state and local health departments.

That continued spread having a major impact to the state and central Florida’s economy.

For more information on coronavirus, visit the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control websites.

A global health conference in Orlando that President Donald Trump was scheduled to give the keynote speech at has been cancelled…as has the McDonald’s Worldwide 2020 convention in April.

As for concerns about sick time amongst employees as the virus continues to spread statewide, Governor DeSantis stressing yesterday that it makes financial sense to encourage potentially sick employees to stay home.

"Somebody that’s been in contact, traveled, developed some of the symptoms and they’re told to self-isolate, you’re going to lose less by having them go through that and then coming back healthy, than if they come to work sick and then infect other people in your workforce," DeSantis said. "And I think most employers have understood that. So even as a health matter you want to do that but even as an economic matter, I think it makes more sense to do that."

Governor De Santis says testing capacity in Florida has been able to meet the demand here in the state, with just a few outstanding tests awaiting results.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.