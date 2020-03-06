HAINES CITY, Fla. — An Uber driver was under the influence of meth and THC when he slammed into the back of a slowing semi January 8, killing his Orlando passenger, police say.

Clint Fischer Jr., 27, of Orange County is being held on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

On that night, investigators say Fischer, who identified himself as an Uber driver, was behind the wheel of a rented Toyota sedan, with 30-year-old Estevan Pascual as his passenger.

At about midnight at U.S. 17-92 and Shamrock Drive, a semi driver had slowed his tractor-trailer almost to a stop as he looked for a dropoff point for his haul. That's when the Toyota slammed into the back of the trailer, investigators say.

Pascual died at the scene.

The results of a blood sample taken from Fischer came back Tuesday, and it showed he was under the influence of a "greater than therapeutic amount" of meth and of THC (one of the ingredients in marijuana) investigators say. They also said they found no evidence Fischer tried to slow down before the Toyota crashed into the back of the semi.

Meth and drug paraphernalia were also recovered in the rented Toyota, police said.

Orange County deputies then went to Fischer's home and took him into custody.