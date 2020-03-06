ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Businesses at Oak Groves Shoppes in Altamonte Springs are left planning for what’s next following the decision to tear down the plaza to make way for a new one.

“We’re a part of the community, and I want to stay that way,” said Sean Muller, manager at Broadway Ristorante and Pizzeria.

Muller has been working at the pizzeria for more than 20 years. He considers his coworkers and the customers who have come in over the years family.

So when he heard the Oak Groves Shoppes was going to be demolished to make way for a new development, he knew they had to find another location close by.

“We’ve been here for over 20 years. We love this community, and we’re not going to go anywhere,” Muller said.

The company, Kitson & Partners, out of Palm Beach Gardens, is currently working through the development process with the city of Altamonte Springs.

Renderings approved during a preliminary review by the Development Review Committee last September show a grocery store space and more retail — they also show Stein Mart and O2BKids! staying in the location.

For Muller, they’re looking at all of their options.

“We’ve already found a couple possible locations in the neighborhood,” said Muller.

He said the management company has been upfront about the plans, but right now the date for demolition is still unclear.

The majority of the businesses have moved out of the mall. Mostly, there are just empty store fronts.

Saxon-Clark Furniture Patio Design is selling off its stock at the location and consolidating — they have another store in Orlando. Management said they’re continuing to look at all of their options.

As for the pizzeria, they also have another location, and they’re not letting the loss of this restaurant slow them down.

“We’ve been doing this for a very, very long time, and we’re going to continue,” Muller said.

There is no set date for when the plaza will come down. The developer is still working with the city to finalize the plans. ​