ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Nicole Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, who remains behind bars, has been formally indicted in her murder .

The two had a history of domestic violence.

In a Spectrum News 13 exclusive, Stephanie Bechara spoke to Nicole’s sister, Christina, who says she's trying to find closure following her sister’s murder.

Close to her heart, Nicole’s sister, Christina, now wears a necklace that reads, “I wear purple for my sister.”

Christina recently tattooed the word "ohana" on her arm. Ohana means "family" in Hawaiian. She said "Nicci" was very close to all three of her siblings: Eddie, Steven, and herself.

The Montalvo family grew up going to the St. Cloud Lakefront Park. This is the same place where they will hold the Nicole Montalvo Awareness March on March 21.

on March 21. The event is meant to raise awareness about domestic violence. They will have a ceremony, family activities, and community interaction with local agencies.

Proceeds for the event will go to Help Now of Osceola, a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims, and Stand Up Survivor of Leesburg, which helps empower domestic violence survivors.