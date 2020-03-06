ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Nicole Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, who remains behind bars, has been formally indicted in her murder.
The two had a history of domestic violence.
In a Spectrum News 13 exclusive, Stephanie Bechara spoke to Nicole’s sister, Christina, who says she's trying to find closure following her sister’s murder.
- Close to her heart, Nicole’s sister, Christina, now wears a necklace that reads, “I wear purple for my sister.”
- Christina recently tattooed the word "ohana" on her arm. Ohana means "family" in Hawaiian. She said "Nicci" was very close to all three of her siblings: Eddie, Steven, and herself.
- The Montalvo family grew up going to the St. Cloud Lakefront Park. This is the same place where they will hold the Nicole Montalvo Awareness March on March 21.
- The event is meant to raise awareness about domestic violence. They will have a ceremony, family activities, and community interaction with local agencies.
- Proceeds for the event will go to Help Now of Osceola, a nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims, and Stand Up Survivor of Leesburg, which helps empower domestic violence survivors.