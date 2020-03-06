ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The threat of coronavirus spreading in the United States has many people understandably worried and taking all sorts of measures to protect themselves.

Some methods are better than others, while some aren't effective at all.

Here's four questions asked and answered regarding do's and don'ts to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

1. Is there a preventative measure that's been identified as most effective against coronavirus?

Yes - washing your hands, and here's why, according to Tom Iovino of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County:

"The virus has a lipid coating on the outside which is a fat," said Iovino. "What happens is by simply using the soap, it dissolves that fat layer and kills the virus."

2. What are the least effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus?

Dr. Luke Johnson, medical director of Metro Inclusive Health, identified two surprising measures: wearing masks and gloves.

"Masks are meant to prevent people who are sick from projecting particles," Johnson said. "And you can contaminate your gloves just as much as you can contaminate your hands."

3. Are there certain disinfectants that are more effective than others against coronavirus?

Yes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a list of registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against the Coronavirus. We've posted that list for you HERE .

4. Once I have an effective disinfectant, are there specific places I should target to keep clean in order to be most effective?

Yes, and as you might imagine, they're surfaces you come in contact with often throughout the day.

"Refrigerator doors, on door handles, door knobs, things like that," said Iovino. "Computer mouse, keyboards, your cell phone. These are things you want to disinfect on a routine basis because they will carry germs everywhere."