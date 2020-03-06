It started with a nomination amongst some 6000 others.

Then Fredonia was a finalist, making it into the top 10.

Then the village was in the final five before being crowned the winner of starring in the next season of Hulu’s Small Business Revolution.

Fredonia’s now fully in the spotlight as hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman bring in their expertise to renovate Main Street and beyond.

#Exclusive @SPECNewsBuffalo, we are on the set of @smbizrevolution this Friday! We’ll be taking you behind the scenes as the series starts filming #myfredonia. @deluxecorp pic.twitter.com/JJkGpS5Lyx — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) March 6, 2020

On Friday, Deluxe Corporation and the rest of the team were at the Vineyards Golf Course on Berry Road.

”It’s awesome to really see the reaction, like the honest reaction, not only the people in town by the business owners when they realize that like there really is going to being a huge change,” Pennington said.

This morning Ty and Amanda are at The Vineyards Golf Course. Since yesterday they’ve been meeting and filming with the 7 businesses selected! pic.twitter.com/W7g8cXQLcS — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) March 6, 2020

The golf course is one of seven businesses that will be getting a makeover over the next few months. It’s all part of a $500,000 grand prize.

”When you go inside this clubhouse, it’s adorable, so we’re going to make sure that we’re focused on focusing a budget on things that will drive additional revenue,” Brinkman said.

The initial project meeting: pic.twitter.com/sbKwL7piK5 — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) March 6, 2020

Of course, they need to have a little fun too.

”I’m gonna work on my drive,” Pennington said.

This is the fifth season of the Hulu series, and so far all other 27 businesses featured in the show are still up and running.

Brinkman and Pennington say it’s an honor to be able to come into town after town to spur a revolution.

“I think it’s an honor, I think it’s a blessing because if you have a skill set, you wanna use it for good,” she said. “You want to use it to help other people and that’s why we’re all here on this planet, to help each other in whatever way that person needs that assistance.”

The pair has some advice for other Western New York communities looking to start their own revolution.

“Kind of stopping to think and realize we all want this place to be the ideal place to live so how do we all invest in that, together lock arms and figure out,” she said. “Everyone can have a different role in bringing that into fruition but how do we work together on that rather than working in silos.”

The crew will be here in Fredonia on and off until June, with episodes starting to air on Hulu in September.