ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The future of auto racing will be burning rubber this weekend in the parking lot at Tropicana Field.

ROK Cup USA bring Florida Winter Tour to Tropicana Field

Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon both racing this weekend

More Good News stories

Kart races like the Rok Cup USA's Florida Winter Tour event attract children as young as five to race at speeds up to 50 mph.

Among those who are getting their first spin behind the wheel this weekend are the sons of late Indy Car champion Dan Wheldon.

"It's gonna be exciting," said Sebastian, 11. "I'm going be racing some of the kids (as adults) that maybe I might be racing now."

He and his brother Oliver were just a toddler and an infant respectively in 2011 when their father was killed in a crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although they lost their dad, their mother says they didn't lose his love of racing.

"There are times when people will ask, 'Is it hard? How do you feel about letting them race?'" said Susie Wheldon. "I think in a lot of ways it is very cathartic and I do feel so much peace when I'm here with my kids. I don't know how to explain that, but there's a lot of joy."

The boys are very competitive and their drive to win shows.

"Seeing their different styles on the race track is really kind of cool," Susie said. "Because I definitely see characteristics of Dan in both of them in different ways."

For more of our conversation with the Wheldon family about racing and competition, watch the video above.