The town of Bethlehem is inching closer to getting the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Project underway. It would turn the current two lanes in each direction into one lane in each direction with a center turning lane and two bike lanes. But, some are not a fan of it.

Many business owners along Delaware Avenue expressed concerns at a forum Thursday afternoon, saying they are worried about the decrease in traffic once construction is done. Town officials estimate about 60 fewer cars will use this road during weekday rush hours.

“We’re pretty much aligned on nine of the 10 items of the complete street,” said Jim Giacone, My Place & Co. owner.

Giacone says losing cars during those hours could cause customers to spend money elsewhere. He suggested a compromise of two lanes coming from Albany and one heading in the other direction with a center turning for the lane.

“Come up with some grant money and push the one side of the road back to make a bike lane so we can accommodate them too,” Giacone said.

He says he understands the intent of this project and is all for making the road safer. Town Supervisor David VanLuven says discussions for this project started three years ago because the road was not safe for cars and pedestrians, and was not good for business.

“We need to come up with a plan that's going to benefit broadly,” VanLuven said.

He says the town supports businesses but also has to look out for residents and neighborhoods. VanLuven added the broad concept is done but adjustments to details can still be made.

“We’re going to be working with our businesses and our residents to make it work,” VanLuven said.

Many business owners say they understand why this is being done, but they believe these changes to this 1.3 mile stretch will hurt their bottom line.

The town is continuing to work with an engineering firm on the final design for this $5.2 million project, of which federal and state grants will cover 80 percent of the cost.

Construction is projected to begin in 2022.