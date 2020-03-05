OSHKOSH, Wis. (SPECTRUM NEWS) – In a little more than two months, Lauren Reidinger will graduate from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

She’s hard at work finding her first professional job, something that’s both exciting and a little scary.

“I’ve worked at the same job since I was 15, so I haven’t done the interview process in a long, long time. Especially for a very professional job,” Reidinger said. “It’s a little scary, but I think I’m ready for it.”

She’s finishing school in a tight labor market that has many employers looking high and low for qualified employees. That’s good news for soon-to-be graduates and younger students seeking internships.

Throngs of students attended the university’s Spring Career Fair on the Fox Tuesday. It not only gave them an opportunity to hand out resumes, but it also gave 160 employers a chance to put themselves on the radar of job seekers.

Among those chatting with students was John Sieracki, a 2009 UW-Oshkosh graduate who now works at J.J. Keller as a talent acquisition specialist. He finished school at the depth of the Great Recession – not the ideal time to be out hunting for a job.

“At that point, I was just happy to find a job,” he said. “Now, students will have 4, 5 or 6 options, which I think is great. It forces employers to be a lot more flexible with that they offer.”

Reidinger would like to find a journalism marketing job in northeast Wisconsin, but she’s willing to relocate and is optimistic about her job prospects.

For others in the job market she offers this advice:

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Employers are always looking for something different in you and they want you to stand out from everyone else,” Reidinger said. “Just be yourself – and have fun with it, too.”