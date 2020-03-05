WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Residents of Winter Garden and Stoneybrook West are hopeful their golf course will be reopening.

A sign outside the golf course says "Golf Course Opening Soon" with an arrow that says info pointing towards the clubhouse. When you get to the clubhouse there is a card with information, as well as a sign-up sheet to be contacted with more information.

The city of Winter Garden says they have not approved any plans for the golf course to reopen at this time. Owners of the golf course in the last few weeks have been doing their best to get the golf course up to a playable condition.

A flyer for Stoneybrook West Golf Club shows membership for the first 300 people is $100 a month, which according to the owner gets you 50% off the price of a round of golf. The price of a round is to be determined.

Currently owners of the golf course have a bill of $550,000 with code enforcement. The city also says that the course continues to incur a fine of $2000 a day in code violations.

City Manager Mike Bollhoeffer says if the course can get things right, they are willing to work with the owners on the fines to either be reduced or eliminated.

The current owners submitted a study done by an outside consultant on the current state of the course, but the county says they will only consider the recommendation of the firm they choose to review the condition of the course.

The Stoneybrook West Golf Course hopes to reopen within the next two months.