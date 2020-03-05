LAKE MARY, Fla. — A year after a student took her own life at Lake Mary High School, students and faculty are still healing and focusing on mental health.

Now, they have a special room and safe space where they can do it:

1. What’s its purpose? The room is a remodeled space where students can talk about mental health and find support.

2. What inspired it? The new space comes a year after a Lake Mary High School student took her own life in the auditorium.

3. What measures are being taken? Since the tragedy, mental health has become even more important on campus. The administration focusing on outreach and awareness. Also, building relationships between students and adults.

4. Who made this safe space possible? The room comes from a foundation called the Unbreakable Organization , which was formed by a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

5. Who started the process? Lake Mary High School was picked for the makeover after a teacher contacted the Unbreakable Organization. The school is the first to receive a makeover from the organization. ​

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or text NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to 741-741 to get help from a crisis counselor for free.