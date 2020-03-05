Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he's concerned about the millionsof dollars’ worth of state-purchased solar manufacturing equipment currently sitting in storage in Wheatfield and not being used at Tesla's South Buffalo factory.

“We didn’t do this deal,” he said. “I support the project because of the 1,500 jobs that were created. But these are the things that are wrong. People look at it and say something bad happened and why was all that equipment bought and now it sits in a warehouse?"

Some $50 million worth of equipment was moved to storage at Bell Aerospace.

Empire State Development says some of that equipment was purchased by the state.

ESD also said Tesla paid to move the equipment to make way for new technology and product lines and is currently paying the storage cost.

It’s unclear how long the equipment has been sitting there but the state insists it is not obsolete and is working to re-use or possibly sell it.

ESD said Tesla has exceeded its hiring goal at the RiverBend site.