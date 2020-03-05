ORLANDO, Fla. — Someone used a missing woman’s credit card this week in west Orange County, Lakeland detectives confirmed Thursday.

Kanta Daymon was last seen January 31

She took train from Lakeland to DeLand

Her credit card was used Tuesday in west Orange

Kanta Daymon, a 42-year-old mentally disabled Lakeland resident, was reported missing February 18.

Lakeland Police said she checked out of a rooming house and was last seen January 31.

That’s when she took a train from Lakeland to DeLand, according to Lakeland Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett.

“Before leaving, she withdrew funds from her account and advised her landlord that she was leaving town,” Tillett told Spectrum News.

Detectives have issued alerts to local law enforcement agencies about Daymon.

Her aunt, Debra Dinnald, told Spectrum News that someone used Daymon’s credit card at a SunTrust at Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road on Tuesday.

Tillett confirmed Dinnald’s report on Thursday. Other details were not released.

Anyone with information can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.