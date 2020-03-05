ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are asking for the public’s help finding a masked person who attempted to rob a PNC Bank on Orange Avenue last week.

Orlando Police releases security images of attempted robbery

Police report: Employee told man he was "making a mistake"

Investigators are now seeking tips on masked person

A person thought to be a man with a black shirt covering his face entered the bank at 2811 S. Orange Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Friday.

He did not imply he was armed, investigators wrote in a police report.

Please take a look at these pictures and share! On 02/28 this person entered the PNC Bank at 2811 S Orange Ave. presented a note to a bank employee, and walked out the branch. If you recognize him, please contact @CrimelineFL or dial 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/u3aOfRL5oR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 5, 2020

He handed a note in a plastic bag to an employee, who asked questions about what the numbers on the note meant.

The man then turned to another bank worker. The first bank employee told him he was “making a mistake,” an Orlando Police incident report said.

The man turned around and left the branch, walking behind Fresh Kitchen, 2855 S. Orange Avenue, heading south through a parking lot of the shopping center.

“The suspect did not take any money from the branch,” a police report said, adding that the man took the note with him.

Orlando Police on Thursday released security camera images of the attempted robbery suspect in hopes of generating tips.

Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.