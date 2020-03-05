LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland business owner is out to build her business into the largest of its kind in the southeast United States in the very near future, and she's off to a very good start.

Angie Ruff started Compass Blending in September 2018

Ruff nominated for Lakeland Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 award

According to American Express’ State of Women-Owned Business report, the number of women-owned businesses across the nation climbed 21 percent in the last five years.

Angie Ruff started her Compass Blending company in Lakeland durin that time. It’s a dry food manufacturing business that she opened in September 2018.

Since then, she has tripled the size of her warehouse, quadrupled her number of employees, and brought in $6 in revenue in 2019.

“Being able to jump out on my own and see this come from such small beginnings to where we are today is utterly amazing. It’s breathtaking to be honest,” said Ruff, who was nominated in 2019 for the Lakeland Entrepreneur of the Year award.

From assembling cookie mixes to helping local restaurants mass produce their pork rubs, she enjoys that her business enables her to help dozens of other brands scale, too.

Ruff had worked in the industry for about 20 years before venturing out on her own. She said her latest goal is to become the largest dry food manufacturer in the southeast.

“We are going out very actively and very aggressively to get additional blending contracts and our goal is to do that within the next three to five years,” Ruff explained.