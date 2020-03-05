ORLANDO, Fla. — A fourth person within the state of Florida is likely ill with COVID-19, making him the state's third presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis says.

The patient is an older man in Santa Rosa County in the Florida Panhandle and has severe underlying health conditions, DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday.

The patient's case is called presumptive, because test results from a state laboratory came back positive for the novel coronavirus, but health officials need added confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

#Florida @GovRonDeSantis this morning says there’s been another presumptive positive #coronavirus case in the state: an elderly man in the Panhandle’s Santa Rosa County who had been traveling internationally. pic.twitter.com/sJAKrFJKN2 — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) March 5, 2020

He is considered Florida's likely third case of COVID-19 but is fourth person who is battling it within the state of Florida.

The other three people confirmed to have been sickened with COVID-19 include a man in Manatee County and two women in Hillsborough County who resided together.

The man has no known history of travel to the countries currently under a travel restriction due to coronavirus outbreaks, nor had contact with anyone who did travel there, health officials said. Of the two women in Hillsborough, one had recently returned from Italy, which is under a travel restriction, officials said.

The other woman is not a Florida resident, so per CDC guidelines is not counted as a positive Florida case of COVID-19.

In other coronavirus developments:

The latest Florida case comes as federal health officials issue new coronavirus testing guidance. On Wednesday, the CDC said any American with a doctor's order can be tested with no restrictions. The agency had come under fire for failing to test several sick people who asked to be tested but did not fit the CDC's previous guidelines who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor announced Wednesday that a Floridian currently under self-isolation in Washington state has COVID-19.

has COVID-19. The World Health Organization says there are about 17 times as many new infections outside of China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran responsible for a majority of the new cases.

In California, the governor declared a state of emergency after the first death was announced in that state. A cruise ship associated with a coronavirus death has been delayed from returning to San Francisco.

In New York City, a regular deep scrub of the entire metro transportation system was ordered. A new cleaning protocol is also in place for schools throughout the state.

Starbucks has temporarily suspended the use of personal reusable cups at its stores to help prevent spreading the virus.

There are now about 95,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. More than 3,000 have died, including 11 in the U.S.