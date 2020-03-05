Amory Houghton, Jr., the retired CEO of Corning Inc., and nine-term Republican congressman, died Wednesday at the age of 93, according a statement from the company he ran for 20 years.

Houghton's family founded what would become Corning Inc., and he rose in 1964 to CEO and chairman of it. He is credited with helping facilitate many of Corning's inventions that are used in households across the United States and the world today, including CorningWare and optical fiber.

“The company, the community, and the country have lost a giant,” said Wendell P. Weeks, the chairman, chief executive officer, and president, of Corning Inc. “I can’t think of anyone who embodied leadership more than Amo."

After Corning Inc., Houghton served the region as a member of Congress from 1987 until his retirement in 2004. Houghton, a Republican, was one of only four GOP representatives to vote against impeaching President Bill Clinton, and just one of six in his party to vote against the invasion of Iraq in 2002.

"Washington still has much to learn from his legacy. A legacy of common sense governing through respected bipartisan friendships and political civility," Rep. Tom Reed said in a statement. "Our nation has lost a true hero, and our hometown of Corning has lost a great ambassador. He will be missed by all."

A memorial service, to be held in Corning, will be announced at a future date.