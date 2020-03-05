ORLANDO, Fla. — Two trams were down for about 90 minutes at Orlando International Airport on Thursday afternoon, affecting passengers heading to and from flights on more than a half-dozen airlines, including JetBlue and Frontier.

Automated People Movers go down at Orlando International Airport

Passengers on more than half-dozen airlines had to walk or take bus

Down time on tram to Gates 1-29 attributed to mechanical issues

Both Automated People Movers that transport passengers to Gates 1-29 on the A side of the terminal went out of service at about 1:45 p.m. because of mechanical issues, according to the airport. At about noon, one of the two APMs went offline, an airport spokesman said.

The airport activated buses to transport travelers, but many chose to walk the walkway next to the tram tracks between the terminal and gates. Pictures posted to social media showed scores of passengers walking the roughly 5-minute walk.

Aside from JetBlue and Frontier airlines, passengers on Avianca, Azul, Copa, Flair, Interjet, Miami Air, World Atlantic and Xtra Airways were affected.