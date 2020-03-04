ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a roller coaster ride on Wall Street lately due to coronavirus concerns.

Wall Street up and down over last week-plus

Coronavirus and election impacting markets, though analysts say it is a correction

More business headlines

The market fluctuations could continue Wednesday.

The markets saw big gains on Monday but more losses yesterday. Now, with Super Tuesday’s Democratic primary results favoring Joe Biden, stock futures are higher.

But it isn't all good news for your 401k and retirement accounts just yet.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates yesterday by half a percent. It's the first time since 2008 we've seen emergency interest rate cuts.

On Monday, the Dow had its biggest point gain, up 1,200 for the day closing just above 26,700, but that followed a roller coaster day yesterday with the Dow closing down more than 700 points.

Raymond James Financial Planner Brian Fox said coronavirus and the election are getting most of the blame - but it's more likely an excuse by investors that saw a correction coming.

"We have to look at the percentages,” Fox said. “And a correction is normal, it has occurred historically and it will continue to occur.

“And the key is to stay invested, reinvest those dividends. Dollar cost average in those 401k contributions and in the long term you will be fine."

Fox added this is the seventh market correction in the past ten years. That's typically where the market sees losses between 10 and 20 percent.

And Fox said those who have been patient through those corrections have actually made financial gain over the long-term.